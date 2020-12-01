Milk & More stopping Isle of Wight deliveries on Christmas Eve

Not all Isle of Wight Milk & More customers have heard yet, but Isle of Wight deliveries from them will stop on Christmas Eve

Empty milk bottle on doorstep

Customers of Milk & More have been informed that the lease on their distribution centre in Newport expires in early 2021 and they have not been able to find a suitable alternative location.

The last delivery will be just before Christmas and the Milk & More team say they will endeavour to collect bottles by 30th December.

Milk and More no more from Xmas 2020

Find another supplier
They go on to suggest customers use the Find Me A Milkman Website to locate another supplier.

You can also check the AtoZtoMe Website for those who deliver to the doorstep.

Thanks to Darran Gange for the heads-up.

Image: richardland under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 1st December, 2020 2:34pm

By

1 Comment on "Milk & More stopping Isle of Wight deliveries on Christmas Eve"

Dalek

You could always try Four Winds in East Cowes. They deliver in glass bottles to many parts of the IW.

1, December 2020 3:11 pm
