Milk & More stopping Isle of Wight deliveries on Christmas Eve

Customers of Milk & More have been informed that the lease on their distribution centre in Newport expires in early 2021 and they have not been able to find a suitable alternative location.
The last delivery will be just before Christmas and the Milk & More team say they will endeavour to collect bottles by 30th December.
Find another supplier
They go on to suggest customers use the Find Me A Milkman Website to locate another supplier.
You can also check the AtoZtoMe Website for those who deliver to the doorstep.
Thanks to Darran Gange for the heads-up.
Image: richardland under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 1st December, 2020 2:34pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o6E
Filed under: Featured
Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓