Milk & More stopping Isle of Wight deliveries on Christmas Eve

Customers of Milk & More have been informed that the lease on their distribution centre in Newport expires in early 2021 and they have not been able to find a suitable alternative location.

The last delivery will be just before Christmas and the Milk & More team say they will endeavour to collect bottles by 30th December.

Find another supplier

They go on to suggest customers use the Find Me A Milkman Website to locate another supplier.

You can also check the AtoZtoMe Website for those who deliver to the doorstep.

Thanks to Darran Gange for the heads-up.

Image: richardland under CC BY 2.0