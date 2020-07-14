MP Bob Seely’s alleged ‘Depending on what colour of dress they wear on that day’ comment about Trans people leads to official complaint

An Isle of Wight councillor has lodged a complaint with the IW Association of Local Councils (IWALC) following what he describes as “discriminatory” comments made by the MP about the Trans community.

Members of the Island’s parish and town councils were taking part in a Zoom call last week with Bob Seely MP. He was asked by Chair of Chillerton and Gatcombe Parish Council, Cllr Nigel Phillips, how he would vote on the Government’s plans to introduce a law that will restrict the rights of Trans women in using women’s facilities, such as public toilets and changing rooms (as part of the reform of the Gender Recognition Act).

Seely: “Depending on what colour of dress they wear on that day”

The MP told those on the Zoom call that he had to represent the majority of the Island and only 1-2 per cent of the Island population identified as Trans.

He allegedly used the phrase “it depended on what colour of dress they wear on that day” when discussing the use of female toilets by Trans women.

Councillor for East Cowes, Cllr Karl Love, challenged the comments and says he was immediately accused by Mr Seely as ‘grandstanding’ – the MP then asked the Chair to move the meeting on.

Love: “A clear act and breach of the equality law”

In his complaint (which News OnTheWight has seen a copy of) Cllr Love says the “discriminatory comments which were made by our MP Bob Seely” were “without question an expression of discrimination and prejudice”.

He added,

“It is one thing to have a view, but something quite different to flippantly poke fun in a formal meeting and describe parts of our Island population – Trans people – as ‘depending on what colour of dress they wear on that day’. “That is a clear act and breach of the equality law and is discrimination.”

He went on to say it demonstrated a “total lack of understanding about what it is to be Trans” and was an example of the discrimination which many Trans people face today.

Comments written off as “lighthearted”

Following the meeting, Cllr Love said he received a call from Mr Seely who excused what he’d said as “lighthearted comments”. Cllr Love says the MP asked him not to make a complaint against him.

Cllr Love said,

“The comments were humiliating and a stereotypical representation, which reinforces the negative and in my view were used to justify his own personal and political views. “They were in fact hurtful stereotype representations of the negative and had no place in a IWALC council meeting.”

Cllr Love says the MP should issue a full retraction and public apology for his comments.

Phillips: MP now seems to understand the issues better

News OnTheWight spoke with Cllr Nigel Phillips (who asked the original question) who explained that after the Zoom call, he put Bob Seely in touch with the organisers of the Trans event that happened on the Island on Saturday.

Cllr Phillips said the MP met with them before the event and they talked him through the issues Trans people face generally and also in connection with the upcoming vote in Parliament.

Cllr Phillips said Bob Seely now seems to understand the issues better.

News OnTheWight understands that Mr Seely attended the peaceful protest on Saturday by those supporting the trans community.

Questions to MP

News OnTheWight put a number of questions to the MP this afternoon. At time of publishing he had not replied, but we will update the article once (if) we hear back from him.

In answer to a Question (last week during the IWALC zoom call) by Cllr Nigel Phillips, Chair of Chillerton & Gatcombe Parish Council, on the Upcoming Vote on Public toilets by Trans people, did you use the phrase, “depending on what colour of dress they wear on that day”? If not, what was the phrase you used? Is it right that you accused Karl Love of grandstanding when he questioned you on your comments? Subsequent to the meeting, did you tell Karl Love that with the above comments, you were trying to be lighthearted? What steps have you made prior to this to educate yourself on Transgender equality?

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh