MP Seely asked for comment after IW Conservatives lose their majority at council

Seely thanked now-deposed Dave Stewart for leadership and said he’ll be writing to the new councillors to ‘outline a common agenda’ he believes elected leaders of the Island should be working towards

With the future ruling groups undecided for the Isle of Wight Council, following the loss of the Conservative lead, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has congratulated, and commiserated, candidates.

Speaking after the local election results were announced last night, the Conservative MP, who was at the count supporting candidates, thanked council officers who helped the election and count.

Due to Covid, more restrictions were in place this year which meant there were not as many ballot counters and a lot more safety measures.

Conservatives lost majority
Overall, the once-ruling Conservative party of the Isle of Wight Council, lost seven seats but won four back, still, however not making a majority party.

The Conservatives have 18 seats with 13 Independent, two Green, two Island Independent Network, one Labour, one Our Island, one Lib Dem and one Vectis Party councillors all now filling County Hall.

No group has enough seats to form a majority so a way ahead is being worked out between the parties, thought to be in the form of a coalition.

New councillors make up a third
More than a third of councillors who won in Thursday’s election (6th May) are new candidates to the council, but some are familiar faces — including former council leader, Jonathan Bacon and Labour Parliamentary hopeful, Richard Quigley.

Mr Seely congratulated winners and wished them well in representing their residents, but also commiserated those who lost.

He said,

“I thank them for wanting to contribute to public life on the Island and encourage them to remain engaged.”

Leader ousted
One shock result of the night was the downfall of the leader of the Conservative party, and the council, Dave Stewart who lost his seat, Chale, Niton and Shorwell, to Green candidate Claire Critchison by 240 votes.

Seely: Chaotic period claim
Mr Seely thanked Mr Stewart for his leadership and wished him well for the future.

He said,

“After a chaotic period under the control of independents, Dave helped to bring stability to the Council. We need to keep that stability going.

“Whilst Conservatives have lost some council seats, they remain the largest party on the Council. I hope they are able to find and form a working majority.

“Whatever coalition is chosen, the Island needs stability and leadership, as well as a common vision that we can work together to achieve.”

Seely: Will ‘outline a common agenda’ to councillors
Mr Seely said he will be writing to all Isle of Wight councillors in the next week to congratulate them but also to ‘outline a common agenda’ he believes elected leaders of the Island should be working towards.

Also congratulating councillors on town, parish and community councils across the Island who have been, and who will be, elected, Mr Seely said those councils are at the heart of local communities.

He said,

“I look forward to working with all the Island’s councillors for the good of all Islanders.”

Islanders also voted for their local councils on Thursday and the results are expected to be announced later today, anywhere from 3.30pm.

8 Comments on "MP Seely asked for comment after IW Conservatives lose their majority at council"

Craftus

Stability Bob? Is that the best you can do. What were Dave’s achievements in his time as leader?

8, May 2021 10:34 am
nickrowe

There a message for you Bob. And take David Puke with you.

8, May 2021 10:42 am
VentnorLad

I hope the non-Conservative councillors recycle Bob’s “common agenda” letter in a responsible manner.

8, May 2021 10:41 am
Colin
Well, thanks for your contribution Bob and I hope you will be told politely where to put your “common agenda”. Us mere voters also have a “common agenda” and part of it is “WHERE’S THE PROMISED ISLAND DEAL?” I suggest you start doing your bit, and let those elected to the council do what we elected them to do, and just in case you don’t understand, it… Read more »
8, May 2021 11:29 am
Eagle eye
David Pugh has failed the Conservatives too many times to stay as Chair. He failed dismally as a Council Leader and has managed to get the current leader out. All the Conservative energy seems to have been focused on getting Ian Ward and Vanessa Churchman reelected. How arrogant was Mr Pugh who thought he had it in the bag. Even more shaming as the Tories were winning… Read more »
8, May 2021 12:58 pm
ian123

Are there any other English leave-voting council areas where the Conservatives lost seats?

8, May 2021 1:33 pm
chausettes

Surely you mean David Pugh has been asked what Bob should say….?!

8, May 2021 11:35 am
Fenders

Seely can outline ‘his’ common agenda, and then stick it where the sun doesn’t shine.

8, May 2021 12:19 pm
