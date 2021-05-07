Conservatives lose majority in 2021 Isle of Wight council election

Provisional results have been declared at the 2021 Isle of Wight council election count.

After hours of verifying and counting of ballots, the result sees the ruling Conservatives lose their majority.

All the results are in and Conservatives have lost their majority (24-seats) with just 18 seats.

Weekend of negotiation

With 18 Conservatives, 13 Independent, two Green, two Island Independent Network, one Labour, one Our Island, one Lib Dem, one Vectis Party, it will be a weekend of negotiation for parties or groups to meet the required 20 seats for a majority.

Council leader, Dave Stewart, lost his seat to Green Party candidate Claire Critchison. Other Conservatives who lost their seats include Richard Hollis and Brian Tyndall.

Return of former councillors

Former councillors returning to the council include Jonathan Bacon, Phil Jordan and Daryll Pitcher who all lost their seats in the 2017 election.

Current councillors

Current councillors returning include Lora Peacey-Wilcox, Michael Lilley, Paul Fuller, Geoff Brodie, Andrew Garratt, Karl Love, Debbie Andre and Rodney Downer.

For the Conservatives Ian Ward, Paul Brading, Matthew Price, Tig Outlaw, Vanessa Churchman, Michael Beston and Steve Hastings were among those who retained their seats.

New blood

New to the Isle of Wight council sees former Labour Party Parliamentary candidate Richard Quigley, independents Ian Dore, Karen Lucioni and David Adams, Conservatives Ray Redrup, Warren Drew, Joe Robertson, Peter Spink, Martin Oliver and Suzi Ellis.

Joining Claire Critchison from the Green Party is Joe Lever.