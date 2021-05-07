Conservatives lose majority in 2021 Isle of Wight council election

Here’s what’s changed at the Isle of Wight council since the count started at 9.30am this morning

Tables at the count

Provisional results have been declared at the 2021 Isle of Wight council election count.

After hours of verifying and counting of ballots, the result sees the ruling Conservatives lose their majority.

All the results are in and Conservatives have lost their majority (24-seats) with just 18 seats.

Weekend of negotiation
With 18 Conservatives, 13 Independent, two Green, two Island Independent Network, one Labour, one Our Island, one Lib Dem, one Vectis Party, it will be a weekend of negotiation for parties or groups to meet the required 20 seats for a majority.

Council leader, Dave Stewart, lost his seat to Green Party candidate Claire Critchison. Other Conservatives who lost their seats include Richard Hollis and Brian Tyndall.

Return of former councillors
Former councillors returning to the council include Jonathan Bacon, Phil Jordan and Daryll Pitcher who all lost their seats in the 2017 election.

Current councillors
Current councillors returning include Lora Peacey-Wilcox, Michael Lilley, Paul Fuller, Geoff Brodie, Andrew Garratt, Karl Love, Debbie Andre and Rodney Downer.

For the Conservatives Ian Ward, Paul Brading, Matthew Price, Tig Outlaw, Vanessa Churchman, Michael Beston and Steve Hastings were among those who retained their seats.

New blood
New to the Isle of Wight council sees former Labour Party Parliamentary candidate Richard Quigley, independents Ian Dore, Karen Lucioni and David Adams, Conservatives Ray Redrup, Warren Drew, Joe Robertson, Peter Spink, Martin Oliver and Suzi Ellis.

Joining Claire Critchison from the Green Party is Joe Lever.

Stewart Blackmore

And many congratulations to Richard Quigley on ousting one of the Tory big beasts – well deserved and he should have a place in the Cabinet.

7, May 2021 9:38 pm
Geoff Brodie

But Labour does not allow co-operation! I was certainly prevented twice between 2013-17.

7, May 2021 9:53 pm
Robert Jones

Would be interested in a few more details about that; I don’t recall any instruction to you not to cooperate – formal alliances would have been a different matter, if that was the issue: but Labour will not stand in glorious isolation from councillors who wish to work together.

7, May 2021 10:09 pm
chausettes

It’s pretty clear that the majority of successful candidates achieved their wins by not being Conservatives… would be the kiss of death if the others now got into bed with them!

7, May 2021 10:17 pm
Alternative Perspective

Congratulations Paul Fuller. The only councillor to receive over a 1000 votes. Well deserved!

7, May 2021 9:48 pm
Eagle eye

So good to see Phil Jordan voted in. Island Roads may at last be brought under control by the one person who knows the contract inside out. Fingers crossed.

The icing on the cake would be the departure of some senior officers, here’s hoping.

7, May 2021 10:12 pm
Stewart Blackmore

Skips and Shredders spotted moving into County Hall car park,,,,

7, May 2021 9:36 pm
VentnorLad

Any one got predictions on who’ll prop up the Tories to form a fragile majority?

I’d guess that Pitcher has been on the phone already!

7, May 2021 10:51 pm
andy

Will Cllr Ian Ward be appointed leader of the Conservative group?

7, May 2021 9:44 pm
VentnorLad

As a staunch anti-Conservative, I sincerely hope so!
His lack of insight, ineptitude, poor command of fine detail and dreadful oratory would surely lead to the total collapse of Tory support within weeks.

7, May 2021 9:55 pm
Robert Jones
I won’t damage the chances of one who, in my opinion, would be a very good Tory leader (good in the sense of being effective). Trouble is, and this applies to candidates generally, the good younger people are mostly working, often off-island, and have young families. This leaves the choice of group leaders being confined to rather elderly men, for the most part. A sprinkling of same… Read more »
7, May 2021 10:14 pm
Benny C

Most of them are inadequately skilled for the role and out of touch with the world and with voters. Proof of that lies all around in the mess they have created.

7, May 2021 10:24 pm
Benny C

At least he won’t be able to browse the internet in Council meetings.

7, May 2021 10:21 pm
Stewart Blackmore

Why?

7, May 2021 10:41 pm
