Much-needed reward for the Isle of Wight’s amazing Young Carers

Christmas has come early for a group of inspirational Isle of Wight children.

Around 20 young carers were thrilled to receive fantastic new bikes in recognition of the support and care they have provided for their families during lockdown.

Grant from Getaway Foundation

The gifts were made possible thanks to a successful application to the Getaway Foundation by the Isle of Wight Council’s children’s services team.

The generous grant also enabled the team to buy locks and safety helmets to ensure the children, who are all supported by the YMCA Young Carers service, stay safe on their new wheels.

Augustus Harris: Even more challenging tine for young carers

Trudie Augustus Harris, from YMCA Young Carers, said:

“This time of uncertainty has been more challenging for our amazing young carers, many of whom have been relied upon even more for physical and emotional support by their family during lockdown. “To be able to provide 20 young carers with a bike, helmet and lock of their own is a fantastic opportunity for them to feel they are very special young people and deserve acknowledgement for what they do.”

Since the bikes were delivered to the children by local volunteers, the council has been inundated with heartfelt messages of thanks.

“A much-needed reward for all she does”

One parent said:

“Isobel needs no excuse to go anywhere now — as long as it means she can go out on her bike. “It was a much-needed reward for all she does at home to support me and she was thrilled to receive it, we cannot thank you enough.”

“Bike has brought a real piece of happiness “

Another said:

“Thank you so, so much for Sarah’s bike. She has now learnt to ride it without stabilisers. In this weird world we are living in, this bike has brought a real piece of happiness she is so proud to ride.”

Other comments included:

“Hannah’s bike has really changed her life — from popping down the shop for me, to going out with her friends. Thank you so much for your kind donation. It was something I could never have afforded.”

Brading: They have continued to be amazing young people

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said young carers had been particularly impacted by coronavirus and the lockdown. He said,

“They have continued to be amazing young people, often caring for family members and helping their families, some of whom were shielding. “With these new bikes, they can enjoy the outdoors, meet with friends, get plenty of fresh air and exercise, and have fun. Plus, a new opportunity to cycle to and from school.”

Find out more

If you would like support as a young carer or would like more information about the support available, please contact the Young Carers Service by visiting the Website or calling them on (01983) 861071 or by email: [email protected].

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed