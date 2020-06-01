Mystery fisherman is key witness in disappearance of Freshwater man, say police

Thank you to those who have helped our enquiries into the disappearance of 40-year-old Matthew Doyle on the Isle of Wight.

Last week we appealed for the identities of four fishermen who we believe saw Matthew up until around 1.30am on Tuesday 26th May, on Yarmouth Pier.

Key witness

We have now identified three of these men, but we are still yet to identify the fourth man (pictured).

Do you recognise this fisherman?

We are treating this man as a key witness, and would like to speak to him. If this is you, or you know who this man is, please get in touch.

Not seen for eight days

The last reported sighting of Matthew was on Monday 25th May, and he was last spoken to by telephone later that evening.

It is believed that he attended Broadway Stores, Totland, at around 7.20pm that evening.

A bag of Matthew’s belongings was later located on Yarmouth Pier on 26 May.

Matthew is described as black, 5ft 6ins tall, with short black hair.

Get in touch

Our enquiries to locate him continue, so if you see him or think you may have seen him since Monday 25th May, please call us on 101, quoting 44200187527.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0