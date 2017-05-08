Find out:Who's your new councillor?

New Charities at Home shop to support homeless and less fortunate

Charities at Home has been set up to help the Isle of Wight community. All proceeds from the shop go back into the community, and particularly the homeless and less fortunate.

charities at home with trevor blaney and ben rouse

Trevor from the Pop-up Soup Kitchen shares this latest news. Ed

We were delighted to have the Charities at Home Charity Shop opened by the Ben Rouse, Isle of Wight High Sheriff, on Saturday morning.

The Pop Up Soup Kitchen is very proud to be working alongside – on a permanent basis – with Elvie, Lynn and Jannette who set up the shop. They’ll be modifying the kitchens to be able to supply light lunches by way of baguettes and salad pots to the public in the near future.

Charities at Home can be found at 67 High Street, Newport.

Monday, 8th May, 2017 10:22am

By

