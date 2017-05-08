Find out:Who's your new councillor?

Get ready for an extravaganza of songs from well-known shows

The Slipshod Singers head to the Memorial Hall in Freshwater this coming weekend for a concert in aid of the West Wight Sports and Community Centre.

Martin shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Do you hear the people sing? The Slipshod Singers with guest soprano Jenny Gibbs present a spring concert at the Memorial Hall Freshwater on Saturday 13th May at 7.30pm.

The concert is in aid of the West Wight Sports and Community Centre and all the proceeds will go to them. With the local authority withdrawing their funding, the Centre now relies on the financial support of the community to stay open.

The Centre is so important to us all and especially the children.

An extravaganza of songs
The night will be an extravaganza of songs from well-known shows including, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Mama Mia and many more.

Tickets are £7.50 and are on sale at the Cabin Freshwater, Broadway Stores Totland, Orchards Freshwater Bay, Holdings Yarmouth, The Memorial Hall (tel 752956).

As well as at the West Wight Sports and Community Centre (tel 752168).

Don’t miss this wonderful night of music, Saturday 13th May at Freshwater Memorial Hall.

Location map
Monday, 8th May, 2017 10:48am

By

Filed under: Freshwater, West Wight, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.
