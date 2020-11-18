New funding for community groups delivering supporting vulnerable Islanders during lockdown

Is your charity or voluntary group supporting people who are clinically extremely vulnerable during the second Coronavirus lockdown?

The community fund has reopened to support vulnerable residents impacted by the pandemic by offering essential financial help to local groups.

Second round of funding

During the first lockdown, the Isle of Wight Council funded 23 community groups with £138,000 to aid community hubs delivering essential shopping and services.

The council is now looking to distribute, through the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government grant, a second round of funding that has been updated to reflect the changing needs of clinically extremely vulnerable members of the community.

Funding of up to £1,000

If you are a community group delivering services to support the wellbeing and practical needs of vulnerable Islanders, you could be eligible for funding of up to £1,000.

The fund aims to support the following:

Wellbeing — social contact, providing reassurance, check-ins, welfare calls and suicide prevention.

Practical needs — domestic tasks including dog walking, gardening, post office errands, personal care and home maintenance.

Stewart: Voluntary sector has responded brilliantly

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“Our community and voluntary sector has responded brilliantly to support the most vulnerable people in our community, both during wave one, over the summer and into the winter and I can only see this continuing. “I’m pleased we can provide further funding to keep these vital groups running and helping us to support our community to stay safe and connected.”

More information and an application form is available on our Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed