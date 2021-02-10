New Government grant could help keep future rents down for social housing on the Isle of Wight

Starting this year, housing associations on the Isle of Wight will have access to new government funding.

The Social Housing Grant is expected to help fund new homes that will be available at lower rent levels.

A campaign by the Isle of Wight Council, MP Bob Seely, and housing associations on the Island has been successful in adding the Island to the government’s list of areas in England where newly-built social housing can claim a higher level of grant money to keep future rents down.

Abraham: Enabling everyone to have a place they call home

Cabinet member for planning and housing, Barry Abraham, said,

“Our vision for housing is to enable everyone living on the Island to have a place they call home. “When we studied the housing situation and asked local people for their views, we gained useful new evidence and information. “Challenges we identified include the problems faced by young people trying to afford accommodation on the Island; and the high cost of developing new affordable housing on the Island when compared to mainland sites. “With the support of our partners on the Isle of Wight housing partnership board I am pleased that we have been able to successfully make the case to the government for extra support to create new social housing that local people can afford.”

Seely: Government has recognised the Island’s housing needs

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, said,

“I am delighted that after months of campaigning, the Government has recognised the Island’s housing needs by taking action to help create genuinely more affordable homes for Islanders, particularly our young people. “I thank the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Robert Jenrick, for listening and I look forward to future conversations with him about the Island’s housing needs.”

Boundy: Need new homes that people can afford

Oliver Boundy of Southern Housing Group, chair of the Isle of Wight housing partnership board said,

“In most cases, our homes are already let at social rent levels. “But solving the Island’s housing crisis will need not just existing housing but also new homes that people can afford, and to build new homes at a cost that is realistic will need subsidy from somewhere. “Now the government has recognised the particular needs of the Island by offering this higher level of grant, I am optimistic that we can make progress in addressing this critical issue.”

Image: Stoneham’s Kalon Tymon works on new construction at Ryde Village in 2019