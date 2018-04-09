New home for Newport Football Club to go before Committee

Isle of Wight council officers have recommended conditional permission on a planning application by South Coast Leisure for the new home of Newport Football Club.

The football ground, grandstand, clubhouse and associated roads and parking are proposed on the land at the top of the Fairlee Road just before Racecourse Roundabout.

Mixed support

Although the application is fully supported by Isle of Wight Football Association, 30 letters of objection have been received from members of the public highlighting a wide variety of issues, including congestion, traffic delays, light pollution, environmental impact, noise and flooding.

The Council’s own Ecology Officer has confirmed the site is not of high importance for biodiversity and that damaging impacts have been avoided “through careful design”.

Requested conditions

Whippingham Parish Council have confirmed that they are broadly supportive of the application, subject to conditions including; parking restrictions; new planting and screening; Section 106 monies for safe cycle route improvements; Section 106 monies towards improved signage and safety issues as well as floodlighting not to affect properties.

Members of the planning committee will consider the application from 4pm on Tuesday 17th April 2018.

Full details can be found on the iWight Website (PDF).

