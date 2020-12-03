New home sought for Operation Geranium window exhibition and chance to win a commemorative mug

Steve Double, who lives up to his name by not only working with the NHS Trust at St Mary’s Hospital, but also doubles up as a champion for the arts and Isle of Wight community, has created an Art Installation window for Operation Geranium in one of the 40+ empty High Street shops in Newport.

Last Friday Steve was invited inside 30 High Street to install the exhibition where he was able to re-cycle, re-use and re-claim leftover posters from the cancelled Ventnor Fringe Festival 2020.

He told News OnTheWight,

“Also included in the display are un-distributed local artist postcards, some of 10,000 sent from the Isle of Wight, or as it is now more widely known ‘Tier One’, and my Operation Geranium logo design on fridge stickers and paper labels for mailing out letters.”

New premises needed from Monday

He explained that he has to take down and re-locate the window display on Monday, but as yet, has not been able to find new premises to re-locate the display, “despite the looming crisis of mainland retailers pulling out of prime retail sites on High Streets across the Island,” he says.

Steve is hoping that perhaps News OnTheWight readers can help with this. If you can, get in touch.

Win an Operation Geranium commemorative coffee mug

If you’re not able to help with premises for the window installation, Steve asks if you can answer a question instead – What is the best thing about Operation Geranium? (Find out more about the project)

Put your answers on a postcard and send it to Operation Geranium Competition C/O Care In The Garden, Park Road, Wootton PO33 4NS.

The best three answers will be judged next year and each winner will receive an Operation Geranium commemorative coffee mug.

Steve finishes, by saying,