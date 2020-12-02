Fiveways ensure children grow to become independent, happy and confident learners: Find out more at their Virtual Information Evening

Ryde School is the leading independent day and boarding school on the Isle of Wight for children aged two and a half to 18-years-old.

It’s an Island school with a global vision and the ambition that their pupils will learn the resilience, values and skills that will sustain them wherever they find themselves in the future.

Reception Virtual Information Evening

Fiveways – the home of the Nursery and Pre-Prep (reception years) for Ryde School – will be holding a Virtual Information Evening on Wednesday 9th December.

Between 7pm and 8pm parents will be able join the live Q&A with Miss Lovell, acting Head of Fiveways, as well as some of her team.

During the event you’ll be able to watch videos, take a virtual tour and find out what Ryde has to offer, including:

English and mathematics focus, including reading to an adult every day

Mandarin taught from Reception

Regular forest and beach school sessions

Breakfast and supper clubs available

Nurturing environment

Until they move to Prep in the main Junior School building in Year 3, children enjoy the Fiveways environment.

The wellbeing of each and every child is at the heart of all that Fiveways do, within a warm, caring and nurturing learning environment, also providing excellent pastoral care.

The focus of Fiveways is to ensure children grow to become independent, confident, happy and resilient learners.

Small classes

Fiveways aim high and want their pupils to succeed. Small classes, taught by a team of dedicated and highly qualified teaching staff, enable them to know each child individually and plan appropriately.

Passions and talents are supported and nurtured, and they ensure that every child is able to achieve their full potential.

Wide ranging extra-curricular programme

At the heart of a school day is a traditional academic curriculum, and a wide ranging extra-curricular programme.

Opportunities for outside learning, on the water, on the beach, in the forest or rambling through the extensive grounds, all provide an inspirational environment for children to develop lifelong skills.

Register to take part

To find out more make sure you take part in the Fiveways Reception Virtual Information Evening on Wednesday 9th December 2020 between 7pm and 8pm.

You’ll need to register for the event via the Ryde School Website.

You’ll then be contacted via email with the relevant link to the Virtual Open Evening with all the meeting codes for the videos and tours etc.

For more information call +44(0)1983 617970.

Ryde School can be found at Queen’s Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight P033 3BE

