‘New hospital’ coming to the Isle of Wight claims Fareham Conservative candidate live on TV. Really? (update 2)

The Conservative MP for Fareham, Suella Braverman, today (Wednesday) told BBC’s Politics Live that a new hospital was being built on the Isle of Wight.

Ms Braveman was being interviewed following last night’s debate between Johnson and Corbyn and the claims and counterclaims that were made.

Braverman: “Spades will be hitting the ground”

Examining the Conservative claim of new hospitals, Ms Braverman told Jo Coburn there would be 40 new hospitals by the end of the next decade.

She added,

“The way they are built has been phased. There six hospital that are going to be commenced in their construction immediately. For example, I am here in Fareham, my constituency – not far from us, on the Isle of Wight is an example of where spades will be hitting the ground for one of those new hospitals.”

Fact check reveals the six locations

The BBC then went to reporter Hannah Wilkinson to fact check this. She said the Government had publicly announced new hospitals in Leeds; Harlow; Leicester; Watford and two in London to be delivered by 2025.

OnTheWight has contacted Suella Braverman’s Association office in an attempt to get more details. As yet, no reply – but we’ll update as soon as we hear back.

Pugh: Clear .. referring to £48 million capital investment

David Pugh, the agent for Bob Seely, told OnTheWight,

“It is clear that Suella was referring to the fact that the Isle of Wight is benefitting from a £48 million capital investment, as announced in the summer. “The Island is the only NHS Trust in the whole of the South East to have secured funding as part of this announcement. We look forward to seeing this investment getting underway.”

According to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, the £48m investment announced earlier this year will be for “building and IT improvements“.

Quigley: Tories cutting funds for St Mary’s for years

Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate, Richard Quigley, told OnTheWight,

“Obviously this would come as something of a surprise to all of us, given that the Tories have been cutting funds for St Mary’s for years, and moving services to the mainland. If true then of course I’d be as delighted as anyone else. “If not true, then perhaps Bob might explain why one of his colleagues lied about it on TV.”

Pitcher: Conservatives over-selling

Independent candidate, Daryll Pitcher, told OnTheWight,

“This is another example of the Conservatives over-selling something, much like Boris’s withdrawal deal which is not Brexit more like Associate EU Membership.”



Lowthion: Shows little attention paid to Island

The Green Party candidate Vix Lowthion, told OnTheWight,

“Sadly it does not look like the government has any plans to build a new hospital on the Island – it appears Ms Braverman misspoke. “Inaccurate comments like this from a known Conservative candidate show how little attention the national Conservative Party pay to the situation on the Isle of Wight. “The main political parties have failed Islanders for too many years. We need to elect a new MP who can challenge the two party system, and fight for meaningful funding for our public NHS.”

OnTheWight has written to all IW candidates and will add their comment when we hear back.

Watch the interview on BBC iPlayer (skip to 14.50).

Article edits

15.58: Comment from Daryll Pitcher added

16:15: Comment from Vix Lowthion added