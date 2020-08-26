New local history book takes you on a journey from 1860 to 1950 in pictures

Take a step back in time to 1860 to see how Ventnor and the Undercliff looked through 180 black and white pictures

House in whitwell in 1930

The Ventnor District and Local History Society are about to launch a new book.

Ventnor and the Undercliff: In search of lost time by Michael Freeman and Lesley Telford is described as ‘A Journey in Pictures’, drawing on images from the Society’s archive as well as some in private hands.

The 180 or so black and white pictures span the years from 1860 to 1950 and are accompanied by extended captions together with short narrative texts, including many personal memories.

Pre-order to save money
The published price will be £12.95 (£10 for Society members), but if you order in advance, you can take advantage of the discounts listed below

Pre-publication prices
VDLHS  Members: £9.00 rising to £10 on publication.
Non VDLHS  Members: £10 rising to £12.95 on publication.
Discounts will be available until 7 September 2020.
All above prices exclude postage.

To place your order visit the Ventnor District and Local History Society Website.

This promotional video gives a glimpse of what’s included:

Find out more about Ventnor and District Local History Society by visiting their Website or Facebook Page.

Image: © Ventnor District and Local History Society

