New plan to highlight harm caused by underage drinking

The council share this latest news. Ed

A Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) is launching in Newport, aimed at tackling underage drinking and anti-social behaviour.



An event to mark the launch is taking place at St Thomas’ Square (Tuesday 23 April, between 1pm and 5pm) and will provide a showcase for activities available for youths in the area.



Highlighting harm of underage drinking

The day will also highlight the harm of underage drinking and the CAP, the Newport Neighbourhood policing team and Substance misuse service will be there with information and advice.



Outlaw: Lessening impact on wider community

Cabinet member for Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Public Protection, Councillor Tig Outlaw, said:

“I am delighted to announce the launch of the CAP in Newport. There has been growing concern in the area about the levels of underage drinking and anti-social behaviour and the Newport CAP action plan will aim to prevent youngsters damaging their health, development and opportunities, as well as lessening the impact on the wider community.”

Will complement Operation Varney

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who oversees policing on the Isle of Wight, said:

“We welcome the launch of the CAP. Newport’s Neighbourhood Policing Team has been working with partners as part of Operation Varney to address anti-social behaviour around the bus station and Church Litten, and we’re seeing a reduction in the number of incidents reported to us.



“The introduction of the CAP will complement the work that’s already been undertaken and will signpost young people to activities and services that will benefit them. This should help to maintain the reduction in reports of anti-social behaviour in Newport that we’ve seen recently.”

Who’s involved

The Newport CAP will bring together a range of stakeholders, including the council’s trading standards team, police, the Community Safety Partnership and Newport Central Town Council. Other stakeholders may be added to the group in the future.



Further information about CAPs can be found on the Website.

Image: lets go everywhere under CC BY 2.0