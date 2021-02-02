New species of fungus named after Isle of Wight wildlife expert who discovered it

One of the Isle of Wight’s best-known wildlife experts has been celebrated in the naming of a new species first spotted on the Island.

The new discovery, named after former county ecologist Dr Colin Pope (pictured above), is called Bryostroma popei, a tiny fungus.

The fungus lives inside a common riverside moss called Kneiff’s feather-moss, and is particularly hard to find and identify.

George Greiff, an Island resident and student at St Hilda’s College, Oxford, collected the new species in woods at Briddlesford in 2019, and confirmed his discovery with fungus specialist Dr Paul Cannon of the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew.

Bryostroma popei

The discovery – and the new name – was announced in the Kew Bulletin late last year.

Dr Pope, co-author of the Isle of Wight Flora, is well-known locally for his work as county ecologist for many years, and is a past president of the Isle of Wight Natural History and Archaeological Society.

Greiff: Colin has been a great mentor and friend

George explained,

“I first met Colin when he was giving a talk at Ventnor Botanic Garden, and he has always been very happy to share his knowledge with me. “I found it very easy to get interested in mosses, but once I realised how much I didn’t know, I needed some expert help, and Colin has been a great mentor and friend. “I’m now studying bryophytes at Oxford university, and I know I wouldn’t have been able to get this far without his influence and support. “For me it was a no-brainer honouring Colin with the new species.”

George Greiff

Chatfield: Appropriate way to celebrate his substantial contribution

Matthew Chatfield, current president of the Isle of Wight Natural History and Archaeological Society, said,

“Colin is one of the foremost naturalists on the Island, and he is always generous in passing on what he knows. “His enthusiasm for, and understanding of, mosses and fungi means that this new discovery is a particularly appropriate way to celebrate his substantial contribution to our wildlife. “I must also pay tribute to George Greiff whose remarkable hard work and skill is really improving our understanding of mosses on the Isle of Wight and beyond. “George is a talented student who I think has a career as a successful scientist in front of him. “Maybe one day somebody will return the compliment and name a new species after him.”

News shared by Matthew Chatfield on behalf of Isle of Wight Natural History and Archaeological Society, in his own words. Ed