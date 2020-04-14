New ways to connect to Isle of Wight nature during the Coronavirus lock down

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has launched new initiatives to keep people connected with nature while restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 are in place.

Studies have shown that a strong connection with nature benefits our health and well-being, but new rules around social distancing and self isolation have made it harder for people to access natural spaces like nature reserves.

To help people get their daily dose of nature during these challenging times, the Trust has created new ways for local people to connect with the natural world.

Bringing Nature to You video series

Staff from across the Trust are contributing to a new video series, which provides a virtual window to the outdoors with highlights from our nature reserves and beyond.

These videos will showcase the best of the season’s wildlife as well as explore different habitats and activities that people can do at home. You can find the series on Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust’s YouTube channel.

#HampshireWindowWildlife and #IslandWindowWildlife

The new hashtags #HampshireWindowWildlife and #IslandWindowWildlife have been created to encourage people to engage with nature at home and share their experiences with others.

Whether it’s a species spotted through the window or a small act to help local wildlife, the hashtags can be used to share these moments of wildness with the community and connect with likeminded people.

Nature at Home E-Newsletter

Our new weekly e-newsletter will share wildlife-themed activities that recipients can do from home, as well as simple ways to help and experience local wildlife. You can sign up to the e-newsletter on our Website.

More generally, the Trust is using its social media channels to share resources such as activity and wildlife spotter sheets, as well as wellbeing advice. You can follow us on:

How Wild are We?

The Trust has also launched a citizen science campaign, asking people across our two counties to tell us what wildlife they’re seeing, what visits their balconies, and what’s creeping in their gardens.

We have five different surveys to do, each focused on a different part of wildlife, so we can answer the question ‘How Wild are we?’ and track our progress towards a Wilder 2030. Take part on the HIWWT Website.

Communications Manager, Abi Webber, said,

“We know that connecting with nature can reduce stress levels and improve our health, and we at the Trust wanted to create more opportunities for people to experience the natural world if they are self isolating or unable to get outside. “We hope that the new video series, hashtags and newsletter will help inspire people to embrace nature and brighten these difficult days.”

Image: © David Kilbey