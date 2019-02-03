WATCH: 11-year-old Islander chosen as Wembley Mascot by Tottenham Hotspur

Watch the moment 11-year-old Nicholas Gregory from the Isle of Wight walks out on the pitch at Wembley Stadium as mascot for Tottenham Hotspur.

Nicholas Hobbs with his Spurs kit

Congratulations are in order for Isle of Wight’s 11-year-old Nicholas Gregory, who yesterday (Saturday) walked onto the pitch at Wembley Stadium.

Nicholas was chosen to be a mascot at the Spurs versus Newcastle game at Wembley Stadium and walked through the tunnel and onto the pitch with Toby Alderweireld.

Nicholas Gregory outside Wembley

Once in a life time opportunity
His mum, Jules, said,

“Nicholas travelled up on Friday night and spent the morning with the team, had lunch then walked out on the pitch.

“He’s is a member of the club and as a member there’s an chance to be chosen as a mascot for the team. It’s a once in a life time opportunity!”

Watch young Nicholas as he walks on the pitch with Toby.

Following the event, Nicholas told OnTheWight,

“It was an amazing experience to meet my favourite players and walk out at Wembley with them.”

Nicholas Gregory with his Spurs kit on

A keen footballer himself
Nicholas attends Haylands Primary school in Ryde and plays for his local team.

Next week he’s playing for the Island in a tournament in Weymouth.

Best of luck Nicholas, maybe some of the Wembley magic will bring luck to the game.

Nicholas Gregory with his autographed Spurs shirt

Isle of Wight Football, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Youth

