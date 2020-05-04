No business rates for most Isle of Wight retail, hospitality and leisure businesses for 12 months

Isle of Wight business ratepayers in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, are being sent revised bills taking account of the Government’s 100 per cent expanded retail discount scheme.

It means that most occupied businesses in these sectors will not have to pay any rates for 12 months under the scheme, as part of the Government’s package of measures during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Distinct from grant funding

The discount scheme is separate from the grant funding that many businesses will have received, which has been restricted to properties below certain rateable values.

Under the discount scheme, the total amount of Government-funded relief available for each property for 2020/21 is 100 per cent of their bill, after mandatory reliefs and other discretionary reliefs have been applied.

Stewart: 100 per cent relief provided for many businesses

Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, said:

“These revised bills will show that 100 per cent relief for 12 months is being provided for many of our businesses. “This is another crucial initiative from the Government to help provide support at this very challenging time.”

Get in touch

Any businesses with queries about their revised bill are asked to email business.rates@iow.gov.uk

Details of the full package of Government measures can be found on the Government’s Business Support Website and via the council’s Website.

Any businesses with questions about the Government package of measures are asked to email ecdev@iow.gov.uk

Image: TaxRebate under CC BY 2.0