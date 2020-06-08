No change in Isle of Wight Coronavirus numbers for over a week

The number of lab-confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and number of people who have died has remained the same for over a week

The number of lab-confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) or deaths after people have tested positive have remained the same for over a week on the Isle of Wight.

The figures from Public Health England that get updated daily have remained on 200 confirmed cases for over a week.

The number of people who have died after testing positive has remained on 38 since 28th May.

Figures released last week (next update on Tuesday) by the Office for National Statistics show 33 people died after testing positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) in care homes, at the hospice or at home.

Monday, 8th June, 2020 3:37pm

