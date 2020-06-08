Petition calling for resignation of Isle of Wight MP gathering pace

Cameron Palin explains why he launched a petition calling for the resignation of Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely after he breached lockdown rules

Bob Seely - Writing his acceptance speech?

A petition calling for the resignation of Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely, after he was exposed as breaching Coronavirus lockdown rules last month, has reached over 1,300 signatures.

Cameron Palin from East Cowes, who launched the petition, said,

“The Island’s MP Bob Seely brazenly broke the UK government’s rules by going to a May barbecue with London’s political elites whilst islanders stayed at home.

“It appears that he cares more about positioning himself on the national political ladder than he does about Islanders’ lives. Islanders are rightly furious; once again it’s ‘one rule for them and another for the rest of us’.”

Cameron, a Isle of Wight Green Party Campaign Officer, appeared on BBC South Today over the weekend, to explain why he started the petition calling for Mr Seely’s resignation.

No gatherings of more than two people outdoors
He went on to say,

“MPs don’t need to meet constituents in person, and when he attended a barbecue with his girlfriend and three other people in Seaview on 22nd May, the UK government’s lockdown rules clearly stated no gatherings of more than two people outdoors, not to meet in other people’s gardens, and a person could meet outside with only one person from another household.

“His girlfriend allegedly doesn’t live him, so she would have qualified as the one person outside his household to meet.”

Palin: MPs should be leading by example
Cameron finished by saying,

“Since finding out about this, constituents of Mr Seely have hit to social media calling for him to resign and talking about how his half-hearted apology is not good enough.

“Following this I felt it necessary to set up a petition calling for the resignation of Mr Seely, which in less than 48hrs has already reached over 1,300 signatures.

“MPs and leaders cross the country should be leading by example, but instead we see Mr Seely and Dominic Cummings feel it is one rule for them and another for the rest of us!”

The petition
To see the petition head over to the Change.org Website.

Seely apologises
Mr Seely issued a statement on Saturday in which he apologised for his “lapse in judgement”.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

chausettes
It became political the moment Bob (an MP no less) was involved in this… he even states it was constituency business! Had Bob not done what he did, nobody would seek to make gain from it. Don’t get sidetracked by the petition originating from a Green Party member – this is a much wider and non-partisan issue about the integrity of an elected official. Bob made this… Read more »
8, June 2020 1:17 pm
henry

SAUSAGE!

8, June 2020 12:37 pm
kerry

Come on, the poor chap only ate half a sausage, and we don’t even know if it was pork or vegan.

8, June 2020 12:33 pm
susan

Did his girl friend get the other half?

8, June 2020 12:40 pm
Colin

Hardly worth making a fuss. Political point scoring at it’s worse. I suppose the Greens are all squeaky clean then all of the time?

8, June 2020 12:49 pm
Colin

Desperately needed. Bandwagon, any old thing will do. Please call the Green Party, c/o IW.

8, June 2020 1:37 pm
bigj
Party politics at its worst, as the Greens struggle to gain lost momentum. There are more important issues to deal with at the moment. Who suggested this should have ‘gathering pace’ in the title? Last election – Bob Seeley 41,815 votes against the Green’s 11,338 votes – a lot of pace to gather before becoming newsworthy. Teenager, Cameron Palin clearly needs to go back to school to… Read more »
8, June 2020 12:45 pm
fedupbritain

It’s not a particularly valid petition when anyone, not just island residents, can ‘sign’ it, also it can be ‘signed’ using multiple names and email addresses.

8, June 2020 12:48 pm
chausettes

Why ever not? It’s perfectly valid for any U.K. citizen to express their view about a member of the U.K. government. It’s not just an issue affecting a particular party, not is it solely the problem of Island residents. This has had repercussions for everyone and I’d support their right to sign this petition.

8, June 2020 1:21 pm
southernbelle
There is clearly an agenda from the Green Party to make this incident as political as possible. This quite frankly is disgusting in this time of pandemic. The Greens purport to speak for islanders. The electorate rejected their claim to do this last December. Bob Seely has admitted his error (which quite frankly was minor) and apologised. We need our island MP more than ever at the… Read more »
8, June 2020 12:29 pm
