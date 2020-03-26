No new Isle of Wight planning applications determined for the ‘immediate future’

The Isle of Wight council have announced that no new planning applications will be “determined for the immediate future”.

In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak Planning Services have adapted their procedures as follows:

No new planning applications will be determined for the immediate future. We will however, still be receiving applications electronically and we will make them available online in the usual way. However, we will not be starting the formal public consultation period until Government guidance on non-essential movement changes and we can safely put up site notices and undertake site visits.

Planning applications that are already in the system and have been subject to public consultation, will continue to determined.

Image: wscullin under CC BY 2.0