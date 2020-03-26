Isle of Wight Coronavirus News – 26 Mar 2020

No new Isle of Wight planning applications determined for the ‘immediate future’

The Planning department have adjusted their procedures in light of the Coronavirus Outbreak

The Isle of Wight council have announced that no new planning applications will be “determined for the immediate future”.

In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak Planning Services have adapted their procedures as follows:

We will however, still be receiving applications electronically and we will make them available online in the usual way.

However, we will not be starting the formal public consultation period until Government guidance on non-essential movement changes and we can safely put up site notices and undertake site visits.

Planning applications that are already in the system and have been subject to public consultation, will continue to determined.

Thursday, 26th March, 2020 9:19am

By

Eagle eye
Ollie Boulter the bringer of misery to island residents through the use of his delegated powers. Mr Boulter has shown his true self and where his loyalties lie in his sentence “how best to continue to support the development sector”. Let’s wait and see how many applications are pushed through by delegated decision to “clear the backlog” created by the coronavirus. The council planning department is, I… Read more »
26, March 2020 11:06 am
