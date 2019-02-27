No Ryde Slide this year as it takes a year off

If you’ve been looking forward to hurtling down Ryde’s Union Street this summer on the water slide, you’ll have to find another way to do it as the Ryde Slide is taking a year off.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Ryde Slide

Lindsay shares this latest news. Ed

The Wightlink Ryde Slide will be taking a year off and looking to return again in 2020. The event is acknowledged to be the biggest public waterslide in the UK and has become a huge part of the Island’s summer calendar in just a few years.

The Slide’s founder, Cllr Wayne Whittle said,

“The event depends on a lot of people volunteering their time and resources and a year just goes by too quickly. We’ve decided to catch our breath and come back even bigger next year.”

Raised more than £15,000
Over the past four events, the Wightlink Ryde Slide has raised more than £15,000 for charities based in Ryde including Aspire, The Waterside Trust and Ryde Inshore Rescue.

It has been made possible through the generous donation of time, equipment and money by Wightlink, the IW Fire Service, Southern Water, HSS Hire and many other local businesses and organisations.

Wayne continued,

“The slide has been one of the best community events that I’ve been involved with and we’ve raised a lot of money for local good causes. We’ll be looking for a local charity to take a lead in organising the 2020 Ryde Slide so if you’re interested, please get in touch.”

Wednesday, 27th February, 2019 12:48pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mnb

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*