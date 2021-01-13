Not a member of Vectis Party and no intention of standing as a councillor, says Harris

Julian Harris, who features in the Vectis Party launch video has told News OnTheWight that he is not a member of the new political party and has no intention of standing as a councillor in the upcoming May 2021 elections.

Mr Harris told News OnTheWight that he was not one of the original members of the Vectis Party, had nothing to do with the set up, and that he did the scripted voice clip as a favour to Daryll Pitcher, who founded the Vectis Party.

Harris: No intention of becoming a councillor

Mr Harris said,

“I never signed up to become a member and was not going to be standing for council, I told him straight from the go, weeks ago, saying I would only help with things behind the scenes.”

He told News OnTheWight that the first he knew of being tied to the Party was in relation to an article published this morning reporting his conviction on drug charges.

Launch video

In the Vectis Party launch video (see below) announced last week, Julian says,

“Hello my name is Julian Harris. I have joined the Vectis Party because I believe in the future of the Island. As a father I want to see good opportunities for our kids and this will only happen if we have a strong Isle of Wight. What works for the mainland doesn’t always work here as the Island is different and should be treated as a special case by those in power. “It’s time for the Isle of Wight to stand up for itself and supporting Vectis Party is the best way to do it.”

Response from founder

News OnTheWight have attempted to contact Mr Pitcher, but have not been able to get through. We’ll update this article once we hear back from him.