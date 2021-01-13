Vectis Party member suspended after conviction for growing and supplying cannabis

Two days after the official launch of the Vectis Party, one of those featuring in the launch video has been suspended from the Party.

Julian Harris was convicted last Friday in the Isle of Wight Crown Court for the production and supply of cannabis. At an earlier court hearing it was said the 11 plants that had been discovered were worth between £3,000-£9,000.

Messages found on Harris’s mobile phone pointed towards the supply of drugs – which he said were to friends because of the reduced supply on the Island during Covid-19.

Sentenced

Said to have previous convictions but none of this nature, as well as a curfew preventing him from going outdoors between 9pm and 7am on Mondays to Thursdays, Harris was given a 12-month community order and ten rehab days.

Suspended

Harris has been suspended by Vectis Party pending investigation. News OnTheWight has contacted Daryll Pitcher with some questions and will update once we hear back.

Source: IW County Press

Image: Aphiwat chuangchoem under CC BY 2.0