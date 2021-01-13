Vectis Party member suspended after conviction for growing and supplying cannabis

The just-launched Vectis Party has had one of its four core councillors convicted on drugs charges

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

Julian Harris and Cannabis plant - Site

Two days after the official launch of the Vectis Party, one of those featuring in the launch video has been suspended from the Party.

Julian Harris was convicted last Friday in the Isle of Wight Crown Court for the production and supply of cannabis. At an earlier court hearing it was said the 11 plants that had been discovered were worth between £3,000-£9,000.

Messages found on Harris’s mobile phone pointed towards the supply of drugs – which he said were to friends because of the reduced supply on the Island during Covid-19.

Sentenced
Said to have previous convictions but none of this nature, as well as a curfew preventing him from going outdoors between 9pm and 7am on Mondays to Thursdays, Harris was given a 12-month community order and ten rehab days.

Suspended
Harris has been suspended by Vectis Party pending investigation. News OnTheWight has contacted Daryll Pitcher with some questions and will update once we hear back.

Source: IW County Press
Image: Aphiwat chuangchoem under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 13th January, 2021 8:33am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2obM

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Vectis Party member suspended after conviction for growing and supplying cannabis"

newest oldest most voted
alisonjane

Oh dear…not a great advert 2 days after the party launched!
Why didn’t the party wait until after he’d been to court? He must have known the date he was going.
Strange he has a 9pm-7am curfew Monday to Thursday but is allowed out weekends…what’s all that about?

Vote Up110Vote Down
13, January 2021 9:24 am
andy

Just enjoy.

The Vectis Party is simply the island’s very own reincarnation of the Monster Raving Loony Party here on the island’s for the electorate’s amusement.

Look at that lovely plant, what a beautiful specimen. Lol

Vote Up30Vote Down
13, January 2021 10:35 am
tyke
I don’t think any party should field a candidate who has a recent conviction (say in the last eight years or so) without declaring that misdemeanour. This is particularly true of those parties making transparency and probity a cornerstone of their election pitch. Character matters and information on past misdemeanours should be put before voters to help them make a sound and informed judgement on those who… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down
13, January 2021 9:59 am
greenhey
Cracker. Perks has now been in every party except Labour, who I imagine are recovering from that disappointment. Central to their pitch is the idea that the island controls who comes here. How exactly? Border controls? Visas? How will they compensate the businesses here relying on visitors?BTW the Isle of Man, which they admire, has no such process. They cite Covid as the justification. Without evidence, at… Read more »
Vote Up3-1Vote Down
13, January 2021 10:16 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*