Number of weekly Isle of Wight positive Covid tests has steadily fallen, says health boss

As reported by News OnTheWight through our daily and weekly Coronavirus updates, the Isle of Wight is in a better Covid position as rates of the virus drop.

Following the national trend, the Isle of Wight has now fallen to a seven-day case rate of 342 cases per 100,000 people, from a peak on 9th January of 1,252.

On 3rd January 459 Covid-19 cases were reported, according to Public Health figures.

Bryant: May now fall more slowly

While the number of cases has steadily fallen, public health director for the Island, Simon Bryant, has said it now may fall more slowly.

Speaking at a meeting of the Isle of Wight Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board, he said,

“We are in a positive position, but we must not be complacent, as I know the NHS is under a huge strain and we want to make sure those rates continue to fall by complying with the lockdown guidance.”

Infections could increase again

Mr Bryant warned that as the new variant of the virus, which caused Island Covid cases to shoot up, spreads so much faster, a lapse in any of the safety measures, such as social distancing, wearing a mask or hand hygiene, could increase infections again.

Rate of positive tests still high

The rate at which people are testing positive for Covid-19, something which helped determine which tier an area falls into for restrictions, on the Island, however, is ‘still quite high’.

Mr Bryant said, as it stands at 12.3 when ideally it should be under five.

Mr Bryant was hopeful as the rate of infection falls, the rate of hospitalisation and deaths will eventually fall but the Island may still see an increase in deaths.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Nelly Antoniadou under CC BY 2.0