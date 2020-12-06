Online auction to support Kenyan orphans organised by Isle of Wight charity

Uzima In Our Hands is an Isle of Wight based Charity supporting Uzima Orphan and Day Care Centre which is located in Western Kenya.

To support the charity, Donna Lax has organised an online auction. From freshly baked goods and wine, to lingerie and Christmas trees, there’s a wide array of items to bid on.

Many items would make ideal presents, and as the winning bidders will be announced on 12th December, there’ll be plenty of time to get the items before Christmas.

Make your bid today

Head over to the Auction Facebook page, look through the photos to find what takes your fancy. To bid for an item, just leave a comment under the item you want with your bid.

You can bid as many times as you like, on as many items as you like.

Donna says she’ll aim to deliver all items within 5 days of the close of the auction.

Visit the Uzima in Our Hands Facebook Auction to find out more.