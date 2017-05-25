Over 100 lots in the Big Art Auction for St Helens School

A fundraising initiative is underway to raise money for a library bus for St Helen’s School.

This is not simply a request for money though, if you take part in this campaign, you get something in return for your hard-earned cash.

Big Art Auction

100 pieces of artwork have been created by Isle of Wight photographers and put on canvas by Ztam. There are also seven pieces of original art too.

The pieces are being offered through an art auction with bidding running until 8pm on Wednesday 31st May.

There are some stunning pieces of work including wildlife shots, landscapes, portraits and even military aircraft.

The Lots

Take a look through the lots and make your bid in the comments section of the lot you like the look of.

Happy bidding.

Image: © Radek Gora – RMG Photography