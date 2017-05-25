Still time to sign up for Ginormous Teddy Bears’ Picnic

Georgie Palmer from the The Murray Parish Trust shares details of this upcoming charity event. Ed

Only a few weeks to go until the The Ginormous Teddy Bears’ Picnic 5th – 11th June 2017, leading children’s charity The Murray Parish Trust’s brand new flagship FUNdraising event across the south, sponsored by leading law firm Trethowans.

Children’s emergency and trauma department

As part of The Murray Parish Trust’s on-going plans to raise two million pounds for a brand-new state of the art children’s emergency and trauma department at University Hospital Southampton; the Ginormous Teddy Bears’ Picnic will enable primary school-aged children from all over south central England to get involved and give support to this critical cause.

Schools across the region taking part

Many schools and organisations have signed up and children are participating from Hampshire, Dorset, Devon, Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, West Sussex, Isle of Wight and the Channel Islands to host their very own Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

Thanks to the likes of ITV’s Dr Ranj featuring in our campaign’s Primary Prevention video and our all-stars celebrity music video of the Teddy Bears’ Picnic song featuring much-loved stars of stage and screen including Hugh Bonneville, Amanda Holden and Hugh Dennis, the word is spreading!

Be as creative as possible

It’s free to participate with a suggested donation of £1 per child. Participants are encouraged to be as creative as possible and share inventive picnic ideas such as cake sales or singing their own version of the eponymous song.

Sarah Parish, mother actress and founder of The Murray Parish Trust said;

“We wanted an event that would catapult our cause into the hearts and minds of the region but at the same time bring fun, some fantastic facts and a smile to the faces of many children. And so the Teddy Bears’ Picnic was born.”

Take part

There’s still time to get involved! Simply sign and up to get a fundraising pack or for further information, please email picnic@themurrayparishtrust.com

Further details can also be found on the Teddy Bears’ Picnic Website.