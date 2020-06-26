Paul Armfield’s first single from seventh album resonates with current lockdown times

Seasoned Isle of Wight singer songwriter, Paul Armfield, releases his new single ‘I’m Not Here’ today (Friday 26th June), his first new release since the 2015 album ‘Found’ (‘The best Berlin album of all time’: Radio Eins).

‘I’m Not Here’ is the first single to be taken from his forthcoming album ‘Domestic’ due for release early September.

Though recorded last year, the song resonates strongly with current times, concerned as it is, with self-isolation.

Armfield: “I was well practiced for lock-down”

Paul explains,

“After serving three years in a very public role as an arts centre manager I was happy to stay home and not see anyone for a while, a self-imposed hibernation. “The political turmoil of Brexit and the nation tearing itself in two outside only served to exacerbate my need for isolation. I was well practiced for lock-down.”

Peppered with wry humour

An upbeat song, Paul’s trademark lyrical panache brings a light touch to its heavy subtext, it is peppered with wry humour with lines such as:

“I’ll be harder to reach than the eskimo, with a hundred words for ‘no’.”

Seventh album

The ‘Domestic’ album from which it is taken is Paul’s seventh long player, a collection of songs that pivot around the theme of ‘home’, whether this be the four walls that surround you, the street, country, continent or planet where you were born or of which you are a resident.

“As I sat at home writing these songs over a long winter, my children away at university, my wife at work, it felt like I was cocooned away, isolated and safe from the madness unfolding in the outside world with Brexit and the refugee crisis. “Given the circumstances it was hardly surprising that emerging lyrics were about place, warmth, shelter, belonging, allegiance: notions of ‘home’ kept popping up like a leitmotiv so I’ve called the album ‘Domestic’.”

