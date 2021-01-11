Pennyfeathers: Plans for a further 900+ homes in Ryde moves a step closer

Cllr Lilley says there is no agreed master road infrastructure plan, and no plans for community/education/job creation/health infrastructure and adds that in his view, Ryde Town Council has been totally ignored

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

Drawing blueprints by Lex Photography

The long saga of the Pennyfeathers housing development has taken another step to becoming reality.

Planning Agents have submitted a Reserved Matters Application relating to the already approved outline planning consent for Pennyfeathers in Ryde (P/01456/14) for 904 residential units.

Over 1,800 news houses
The submission on 7th January 2021 to IW Council has taken nearly six years since Pennyfeathers, greenfield site south-east of Ryde was first given approval by IW Council Planning Committee in 2015. This approval led to a string of applications and approvals in Ryde East and South with over 1,300 new houses already with consent.

Currently there are two further applications being considered by IW Council Planning Department, including West Acre Park on Westridge Farm for 465 houses and at Puckpool for 50. This could bring the total to over 1,800 new houses in the South/East of Ryde.

Moratorium of all planning applications
Cllr Michael Lilley, IW Councillor for Ryde East, has been campaigning since 2016 against what he describes as clear overdevelopment of Ryde.

He called for a moratorium of all applications in 2020 and a halt of applications during the Covid Pandemic but has been unsuccessful. He is a leading voice in the Save Westridge Farm campaign to get the West Acre Park application refused, which is due for decision by IW Council Planning Committee at the end of January.

Lilley: A violation of human rights
Cllr Lilley says,

“Ryde residents especially those living in Ryde East and South not only have to face the threat of Covid, experiencing Covid, losing loved ones from Covid and manage the third Lockdown in the last 10 months, they have three large planning applications to take in. It is simply inhumane and in my view totally violates their human rights.

“Residents cannot meet, have difficulty in making comments and objections, if not on Internet or have access to a computer completely disfranchised, and simply probably at their weakest with Covid cases rising daily with National Lockdown.”

Lilley: A chaotic mess
He continues,

“These large scale housing developments are the cart before the horse. There is no Ryde Master Plan that connects the outline approved planning applications in Ryde East/South (Pennyfeathers, Nicolson Road and Rosemary Vineyard, Harcourt Sands) and the two new applications (West Acre Park and Puckpool). It is just private developers and landowners including IW Council doing their own thing.

“There is no agreed master road infrastructure plan, and no plans for community/education/job creation/health infrastructure. There is no consensus between Island Roads and IW Council. Any meetings between developers, if any, have been in total secrecy and Ryde Town Council has been in my view totally ignored.

“It is a mess, chaotic and just leaves the Ryde residents left powerless and bewildered.”

All comments should be made by 12th February 2021 via the council’s Website – searching with the reference 20/02159/ARM.

News shared by Michael in his own words. Ed

Image: Lex Photography under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 11th January, 2021 6:56am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2obm

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Planning, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Pennyfeathers: Plans for a further 900+ homes in Ryde moves a step closer"

newest oldest most voted
Angela Hewitt
The Isle of Wight Council should seriously consider adopting the “Doughnut Economy” principals as adopted by the city of Amsterdam and many other international cities around the world regarding housing development as well as the local economy. For instance all new builds must show that each house actually generates fuel rather than using external energy. Every house should have a compost bin. Every house should have a… Read more »
Vote Up11-1Vote Down
11, January 2021 9:06 am
movinon
This massive housebuilding always has me scratching my head. Unless the rules of house purchase have changed, to cover the cost of building a house it must be sold to someone. That someone will likely have to obtain a mortgage to buy it. To do that they need a job of sufficient remuneration. Thanks to Covid-19, Brexit, seasonality issues, the type of work available and the general… Read more »
Vote Up60Vote Down
11, January 2021 11:21 am
Colin

Despite the crocodile tears the IWC is determined to concrete over vast areas of the Island enabling the building of as many houses as possible. It’s the tory government policy and also that of the council who see it aas a way to accumulating more council tax revenue. It’s in their regeneration plan.
Don’t believe a word of any tory councillor who tells you different.

Vote Up8-3Vote Down
11, January 2021 10:00 am
bones

Goodness me ! How can the Council be even thinking about these plans without building a large new hospital and the number of doctors and nurses to staff it ? We are understaffed already. I fail to understand how the Council is missing this vital connection to all it’s building ambitions. Especially at this time.

Vote Up30Vote Down
11, January 2021 11:43 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*