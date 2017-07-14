Phoenix Choir: Singing to help others continue to see the light

Robin shares details of this event taking place on Saturday (15th July). Ed

The church of St Saviour-on-the-Cliff in Shanklin is desperately trying to avoid being returned to the dark ages if the electricity supply fails. To escape this bleak and depressing possibility, which could plunge them into the dim and gloomy world of candle power, it needs to raise funds to renew and improve the electrical wiring.

This is a major task and the church funds were seriously depleted last year by the need to carry out dry rot eradication work. The electrical work cannot realistically be done on a piecemeal basis so until they have the total funds they are unable to make a start.

Phoenix choir fundraising concert

The ‘Church Restoration Appeal’ has therefore been set up to raise funds for this purpose and will be aided by a concert given on Saturday July 15th by the popular Phoenix Choir.

St Saviours was designed by Thomas Hellyer of Ryde. The foundation stone was laid on Ascension Day in 1867, it was consecrated in 1869 and has some beautiful stained glass windows.

The Nativity window on the south side of the church was designed by Christopher Whall, a leading stained glass designer and fine examples of his work can also be found in Canterbury and Gloucester Cathedrals.

What to expect

The 50-strong mixed choir, in additional to some new songs this year, will also be singing tunes from well-known musicals and other favourites.

The concert starts at 7.45pm, admission is free with a retiring collection.

There will be a raffle and interval refreshments.

The church hopes that you will support this event and help it continue to see the light!