Pizza Express Isle of Wight to close its doors as company shut 73 restaurants

Our thoughts are with those who will now be seeking new employment, as it’s now confirmed the Newport branch will close

The exterior of Pizza Express

Pizza Express in Newport, Isle of Wight has been named as one of 73 restaurants from across the country that will be closing its doors.

The restaurant chain founded in 1965 by Peter Boizot is now owned by the Chinese private equity firm, Hony Capital.

It’s not clear how many staff on the Isle of Wight will be affected.

For the full list of Pizza Express restaurants that will be closing see the Evening Standard.

Tuesday, 18th August, 2020 9:35pm

