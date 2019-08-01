Plans for new Isle of Wight Brewery be based on fun and humour

Goddards plan to open a new brewery, bottling facility and public visitor experience in Branstone.

Tasting events, process explanations, a bar and shop would be part of the visitor experience at the new site.

Move from Ryde to Branstone

The oldest brewery on the Isle of Wight has submitted a planning application to move to the larger Branstone Farm site from its current home at Barnsley Farm in Ryde.

Anthony Goddard, founder of Goddards Brewery, said the set up would be similar to Briddlesford Farm and the Garlic Farm.

Mr Goddard said:

“It will be a showcase of the beers that we produce. “It will be based on fun and humour and not taking it all too seriously. Most places like this are quite dry — and I don’t mean the opposite of beer.”

Viewing deck and bar

Guided tours are not planned, but there will be a viewing gallery and audio-visual elements so that people can come and go as they like.

A small bar area is proposed to serve light refreshments and lunches, but it would not be a full public house or restaurant.

The plans include an indoor viewing deck looking over the brewery and a sheltered outdoor balcony looking south over the landscape.

Goddard: Aiming for local support

Mr Goddard continued:

“I hope it will be a place that in the winter a lot of locals will use. We will be aiming for local support, not just the tourist trade.”

A small shop is also proposed, where beers, memorabilia and other Island produce would be sold.

Parking for 60 cars

The site, next to the Jubilee Garden Centre and opposite the Victory Tea Room, would be accessed from the A3056.

More than 60 parking spaces are proposed in the plans to accommodate for visitors.

The building has been planned and designed by ermc Architects.