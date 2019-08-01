Extinction Rebellion to hold strategy meeting this Sunday – all welcome

Extinction Rebellion share details of this upcoming meeting. Ed

The Isle of Wight council declared a climate emergency last week. The vote, however, was not unanimous. An amendment was also made to ‘aim for’ carbon neutrality by 2030 (not legally binding and very wishy-washy).

The link to the original motion is here and the amended motion is below.

Whilst we wholeheartedly thank Cllrs Michael Lilley and Steve Hastings in working together to create the original, outstanding motion, it is clear that some councillors are not taking this issue seriously.

Cllr Hastings also negotiated the amended motion. If you’d like to watch the motion being discussed watch the YouTube recording and skip to 31 minutes.

Meeting this Sunday

We feel it is important that we come together and talk about what has been agreed and share our feelings on this, and propose a meeting for Sunday 4th August at 2pm at Seaclose Park by the council planning offices / playground.

We will bring the pink flag to mark where we are. There is parking there and it is on the main Fairlee Road bus route, there are also public toilets nearby, and a children’s playground.

Share your thoughts

If you are unable to make the meeting but would like your feelings , thoughts and possible action shared then please email us (xriw.info@gmail.com), we will bring it along.

We need to discuss strategy, form working groups and consider creating smaller affinity groups.

Wording of amended motion

The amended motion that was voted on reads:

To move that in the light of scientific reports relating to the world’s climate, the Isle of Wight Council, in keeping with its longstanding tradition, will continue to take all reasonable steps to minimise its environmental impact and to maintain the beauty of our Island And on that basis that this council resolves to: 1. Declare and acknowledge a ‘Climate Emergency’ 2. Aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions on the Island by 2030. 3. Require the Chair of Policy and Scrutiny Committee for Neighbourhoods and Regeneration in liaison with the Cabinet Member for Environment and Heritage to establish a Task & Finish Group to report back to the committee within six months with a costed action plan, recommending how the Council could work with partners and central government to ensure that the Islands net carbon emissions can be reduced to zero by 2030. 4. Present an update in the IW Council quarterly performance reports on progress towards achieving net zero carbon emissions in line with the IW councils support for our UNESCO Biosphere status. 5. Develop and implement a community engagement plan via the IW Council’s Environment and Sustainability Forum (formerly community plastic forum) to mobilise environmental action groups, Parish Councils, biodiversity experts and residents in support of delivery of the action plan. 6. Liaise with other local authorities that have declared a Climate Emergency, through the Local Government Association, to lobby Government for additional powers and funding to help local authorities respond to the climate emergency

Image: © Chris Jones and Lucy Boynton