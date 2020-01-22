Plans to replace bungalow with block of flats approved by Isle of Wight council’s planning committee

A three-storey block of flats will be built in Gurnard, following approval by the Isle of Wight Council’s planning committee.

The application for the Albert Road development — comprisng four two-bedroom flats over three storeys, one of which will be a loft conversion — was approved at yesterday’s (Tuesday) meeting.

Four parking spaces will also be built.

The application, submitted by Westoak Homes, had been recommended for conditional approval by officers.

Flats replace a bungalow

A bungalow stood on the site previously, but was knocked down to make way for an earlier scheme for two detached homes. However, the flats will now be built instead.

Ward councillor, Paul Fuller, brought the application to the committee because he was concerned about over-development, and felt the flats would be out of character with the surrounding homes.

He also raised concerns about a lack of on-street parking in the area.

Neighbour: “Will set precedent and damage charm of village”

Neighbour Sharon Lund, who objected to the development said:

“We will gain nothing from this development. It is out of character and we are very concerned that by allowing this development, it will set a precedent and damage the charm of the village.”

The only issue raised by the committee related to the building materials for the flats.

Price: Design “just does not seem to fit in”

Cllr Matthew Price asked if a condition could be added to change the proposed external materials — white render and cedar cladding — to something more sympathetic.

He said:

“I do not doubt residents are not happy with the design — it just does not seem to fit in. Ultimately, it is a big step away of what is already there.”

Churchman: “Important people had houses to live in”

Cllr Vanessa Churchman said she liked the design of the building, adding it was more important people had houses to live in than places to park their cars.

Planning agent David Long argued the brownfield site was suitable for the development and said the differences between the current proposal and the previous one was negligible.

The planning committee unanimously approved the application with eight conditions attached — including that balconies or garden spaces could not be created without further planning permission.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: wscullin under CC BY 2.0