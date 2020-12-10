Police and Crime Commissioner recognises vital contribution volunteers make to policing

Michael Lane, the Police and Crime Commissioner has recognised the vital contribution volunteers make to policing, the criminal justice system and the local community at his annual Safer Awards on 2nd December.

Outstanding volunteers from across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton came together virtually to celebrate and were recognised by the Police and Crime Commissioner across 19 award categories.

Lane: Volunteers really matter

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, said,

“It is always important to recognise and thank our volunteers but during this exceptional and unprecedented year it feels more important than ever. “Volunteers really matter, they help us to connect with the community, enable communities to become more resilient, and the value that they add to the work of the Constabulary, the wider criminal justice system and partners is enormous. My Safer Awards are one way to show our deep appreciation to those who give their time freely and with dedication every single day. “There is no doubt this has been a challenging year for us all with the coronavirus pandemic impacting upon our daily lives in so many ways. We have also seen the strength of people and our communities in coming together to help and support each other in a time of need and like no other. We have seen that the role of volunteers in supporting the vulnerable has never been needed more. “Those present at the awards are but just a few of those who deserve our thanks and recognition for all that they do. I would like to extend my thanks to all volunteers for their energy, commitment and passion, without which we would not be able to deliver all that we do to keep our communities Safer.”

The awards

The following awards were given to recognise those volunteers that had made an outstanding contribution during the last year, and went above and beyond in terms of the hours they have volunteered and the dedication and commitment they have shown:

Special Constable of the Year – Special Sergeant Shane Philips

Special Constabulary Team of the Year – Special Constabulary Arrests Team

Special Police Support Volunteer of the Year – Alfie Payne from Winchester Community Court

Police Support Volunteer Team of the Year – Chaplaincy Team, led by Lead Chaplain Reverend Dom Jones



Police Cadet of the Year: Cadet Teigan Bailey

Police Cadet Team of the Year: Portsmouth North Police Cadet Unit

Police Cadet Leader of the Year: Cadet Leader Matthew James



Youth Commission Volunteer of the Year: posthumous award to James Bowman (Basingstoke)

Independent Custody Visitor Panel of the Year – the Isle of Wight Panel, Richard Gulley (Isle of Wight)

Independent Custody Visitor of the Year Award – Carol Green (Timsbury, nr Romsey) and Pauline Shorney (Romsey) from the South West Panel (joint winners)

Neighbourhood Watch Volunteer of the Year – Kate Bishop (Basingstoke)

Outstanding Volunteer in Offender Management – Ian Sparshott (Southampton)

Outstanding Volunteer Support to Victims – Lorraine Perry-Murdoch (Milford on Sea)

Commissioned Partner Volunteer of the Year – Cliff McCelland (Chandlers Ford)

Community Volunteer of the Year – Mohamed Alzetani from Awaaz FM Community Radio (Southampton)

Safer Superhero Award – Wellstead Primary School Cyber Ambassadors (Hedge End)

Posthumous Police and Crime Commissioner Special Recognition Award – Colin Joyce (Southampton)

Criminal Justice Volunteer of the Year – the Listeners at HMP WinchesterPolice and Crime Commissioner’s Commendation for an Exceptional Contribution during the Coronavirus Pandemic:

Mr Ali Beg from AWAAZ FM Community Radio in Southampton

Tim Mcllroy, a Volunteer Chaplain HMP Winchester

Offender Management Charity Spurgeons,

Rachel Lewis and Phylicia Andre for setting up a COVID-19 Support Group

Natasha Thurlby-Woolford and Angie Westbrook from Winchester Crown Court

Fiona Sullivan and Jen Culver from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Criminal Justice Board

The Commissioner was delighted to be joined virtually by so many people at the Safer Awards event, who supported the recognition of the volunteers:

Iain Henderson, Vice Lord Lieutenant for Nigel Atkinson, added

“In a year endlessly full of bad news, it’s been very uplifting to hear of so many excellent deeds by so many outstanding individuals.”

Hampshire High Sheriff Sue Colman commented,

“So much happens behind the scenes…this is the tip of a very huge iceberg of volunteers, which the majority of people don’t get to see.”

Minister for Crime and Policing and MP for North West Hampshire, Kit Malthouse also added,

“Well done to all, and especially the winners. Hampshire benefits from all your work and you all have our gratitude and admiration.”

Cllr Lee Hunt Portsmouth City Council said,

“On behalf of Portsmouth City Council congratulations to all award winners and everyone supporting them helping keep our communities safer.”

Cllr John Beavis MBE Gosport Borough Council said “Thank you for this excellent presentation this afternoon recognising the work of volunteers and partners.”

News shared by the office of Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane. Ed