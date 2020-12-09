Winter support for struggling residents launched by Isle of Wight council

A new initiative to to help families and individuals who are facing hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic is being launched by the Isle of Wight Council.

The second phase of our ‘connect4communities’ will be a community-based programme driven by the Isle of Wight Council, working with community, voluntary and charity partners. Funded by the £456,845 Winter Grant Scheme, awarded to the Authority by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the scheme comprises a planned programme of supportive measures mainly, but not exclusively, targeting families with children over the winter.

80 per cent of total funding for families

At least 80 per cent of the total funding will go towards families with children, with up to 20 per cent allocated for other households in need, including individuals such as care leavers.

The ‘connect4communities’ programme will be delivered across the Island through a range of sources including schools and voluntary groups and will comprise:

Providing food vouchers

Providing vouchers/payment cards for fuel, energy and water bills

Expanding the Christmas school holiday support, for the school holidays in 2021 to include providing a daily hot meal and fun, educational activities/playschemes

Supporting organisations to help vulnerable households through community grants

Search by postcode

Setting up a connect4communities online directory for residents to search by postcode to find where they may be able to access financial and other support and subsidised food.

Other activities include grants for community and voluntary organisations, such as the Citizens Advice Bureau. These funds will help those in need with food, energy and water bills and essential items such as warm clothing, bedding or slow cookers – for households who do not have basic cooking facilities.

Voluntary and third sector organisations who know their communities best and are in the ideal position to provide support are encouraged to apply for grants via the Website.

Brading: A tough year with unprecedented challenges

Cllr Paul Brading, Cabinet member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills said:

“I have no hesitation in supporting this initiative. 2020 has been a tough year with unprecedented challenges for everyone but there are many people for whom it has been especially tough. “As a result, many people find themselves facing difficulties they could not have imagined. ‘connect4communities’ is not a hand-out, but a helping hand for Island families who are struggling to pay for basic essentials like food, and fuel to keep their homes warm. The aim is to support those in need, particularly during the school holidays, and help ensure vulnerable children and young people do not go without the necessities. “We’ve already announced in phase one support directly through schools, with food vouchers and discretionary grants schemes and we have several more exciting projects in the pipeline, which will roll out over the coming months. Each one addressing specific needs and helping to build resilience in communities affected by Covid-19.”

Further support

People who need further support over the Christmas period on the Island should contact the ‘Help Through Crisis team’ at Citizens Advice IW on 01983 823859 during business hours or apply on the Islehelp.me Website.

