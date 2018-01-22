Two appeals from the police arrived over the weekend. Ed

Officers are appealing for information after seven vintage signs were stolen in Arreton.

The vintage enamel advertising signs, valued at £200 each, were stolen from Arreton Barns at some time between 8am on Thursday, 18 January and 8.15am on Friday, 19 January.

PCSO Justin Keefe, said:

“These signs have been collected over a period of time and displayed as pieces of interest for customers. “If you have any information about who may have stolen these signs, or if you’ve been offered them for sale, please call us on 101 quoting 44180023783.”

Officers are appealing for information after tools were stolen from a workshop in Shorwell.

At some time between 8pm and 11pm on Thursday, 18 January offender/s forced entry into a workshop in Shorwell.

Once inside around £1000 worth of specialist tools were stolen.

PC Tim Campany, said:

“Around £1000 worth of specialist tools were stolen during this burglary. Without these tools, the victim, who is a blacksmith, is unable to work. Some of them were handed down to him by his grandfather and are therefore of great sentimental value. “Anyone with any information about this incident or anyone that has been offered tools for sale, including hammers and welding equipment, should contact us on 101 quoting 44180024609. “Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be the link we are looking for to help this man build his business again.”

