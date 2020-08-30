Isle of Wight Police appeal for dashcam footage of three car collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a three vehicle collision that happened on Downs Road today (Sunday 30 Aug) at 2.15pm.

The incident involved a red Suzuki, a red Volvo and a Silver Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the red Suzuki, a 62-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of red Volvo, a 40-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the silver Fiesta, a 72-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for some time to allow us to deal with the incident.

Dashcam fotage?

Police are now appealing for witnesses to this collision, particularly anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash cam in their vehicle and was driving in the area at the time.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote 44200333910.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

