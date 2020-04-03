Small rise in number of official confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus cases

There are now 19 confirmed cases of Coronavirus on the Isle of Wight according to official figures from the Government.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust confirmed earlier today (Friday) that five patients who had received treatment at St Mary’s Hospital have returned home, but sadly that a gentleman in his 90s testing positive for the virus had passed away.

Hospital ramping up

St Mary’s hospital are gearing up for an increase in cases over the coming weeks.

Residents are urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and protect the NHS.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

