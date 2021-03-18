Update: Missing man from East Cowes found

Can you help us find missing Darren Clements from the Isle of Wight?

The 51-year-old was last seen at around 11.30am today (18 March) in the East Cowes area.

We are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

Darren is described as:

White

6ft tall

Medium build

Balding

Possibly walking with a limp

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, blue denim jeans and walking boots.

Get in touch

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call us on 101, quoting incident 719 of today’s date.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary in their own words. Ed

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0