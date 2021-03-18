Latest Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination figures

Every 75 to 79 year old on the Isle of Wight has had their first Covid vaccine.

Data released today (Thursday) by NHS England also shows that 62 per cent of the Island’s 16-plus population has received their first dose.

78,121 first and second doses

The week’s data (7th to 14th March), recorded by the National Immunisation Management Service database, shows 7,825 doses were given, which included the latest cohort — those now aged above 50.

Altogether, 78,121 first and second doses of the vaccines have been given out.

So far, the 77.2 per cent of the Island’s 55 to 59 age group, or 8,258 people, have received their first vaccination, the highest level across the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability Transformation Partnership.

The second Clinical Commissioning Group in the partnership region area is Portsmouth, with 60 per cent of its 55 to 59 population vaccinated.

Age breakdowns

Across the Island age groups, 17,525 under 55s, 9,331 60 to 64s and 9,607 65 to 69s have been given their first dose.

According to the figures, 100 per cent of the 75 to 79 population (as determined by the Office for National Statistics mid-2019 population figure), or 8,434 people, have had at least their first dose.

Approximately 95 per cent of those aged 70 to 74, or 10,773 people; and 97.8 per cent, or 10,340 people of the 80+ Island population have had the first dose.

Second doses

The rollout of the second vaccine is starting to pick up, with 1,813 doses given out in the week ending 14th March, taking the total number now to 3,853.

In the coming weeks, there could be issues in the supply chain of Covid vaccines as NHS guidance has warned of a ‘major contraction’, ‘significantly constraining’ the volume of first doses.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © DK Photography Isle of Wight