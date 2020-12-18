Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist hit by car collides with stationery double decker bus

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a road traffic collision between a motorbike, a car and a bus in Cowes.

The collision took place on Somerton Roundabout, between Three Gates Road and Newport Road, shortly before 8.25am on Thursday 17th December.

Serious injuries

A Kawasaki motorbike, a Seat Ibiza Sportrider and a stationery double decker bus were involved in the collision.

A 27-year-old man was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

We are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has any further information.

Do you have dashcam footage?

Were you driving along this road? Did you see the collision, or did you see the vehicles before or after the collision took place?

Perhaps you have dashcam footage that may help our enquiries?

Get in touch

Anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting the reference number 44200485362.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0