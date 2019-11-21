Police appeal to help find missing Gosport teen

Can you help us find missing Christina? The 15-year-old, from Gosport, was last seen in Southampton city centre at 10.25am today (21st November).

She has not been in contact with her family, which is really out of character, and they are extremely concerned.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries since she went missing.

Description

Christina is described as being white, with light brown shoulder-length curly hair and of slim build.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue waterproof jacket, black skirt, black tights and a dark blue jumper, with flat grey shoes.

She also has a light blue rucksack with white cats on, which can be seen in this picture.

Get in touch

Have you seen anyone matching this description?

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44190418522.