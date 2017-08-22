Police close main Wootton roads following serious traffic incident (updated)

The road has been closed and traffic is being diverted via Staplers, so expect some disruption to your journey this morning if you use that route. Our thoughts are with all those involved.

Police have closed Lushington Hill and Wootton High Street due to a serious road traffic incident this morning (Tuesday).

The closure is between the Racecourse roundabout and the junction with Station Road, Wootton.

Traffic and buses are being diverted via Staplers in both directions.

Our thoughts are with all those involved on the incident. More updates when we get them.

Update 11.45am
The road has now been reopened.

Tuesday, 22nd August, 2017 8:51am

By

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Roads, Travel, Wootton

