Overnight roadworks for busy Brading road

Brading High Street is to be improved in an Island Roads resurfacing scheme next month.

The work scheduled to last between September 8 and September 13 will be undertaken at night between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am in order to reduce disruption. The section of the High Street between New Road and Coach Lane will be upgraded in the scheme.

So the project can be carried out as quickly and as safely as possible, a road closure will be put in place during the work and traffic diverted via Carpenters Road, Station Road, Embankment Road, Kings Road, Forelands Road, Steyne Road, Sandown Road and Marshcombe Shute. Work will not be undertaken during the weekend.

Keith Gourlay, Island Roads construction manager said:

“By carrying out the work overnight and outside of the main school holiday period we hope to keep disruption to a minimum. “Nevertheless it is impossible to undertake such work in the heart of the town on what is also a through road without causing some inconvenience and we would like to thank residents and business in advance for their understanding. “We hope that any short-term localised disruption will be offset by the long-term benefits of having this busy road significantly improved by this work.”

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story in Brading, England, United Kingdom.