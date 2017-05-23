Following the tragic events in Manchester last night (Monday) which saw 22 people lose their lives and over 50 injured by an explosion at a music concert, Hampshire and Isle of Wight police have given a reassurance over the security of upcoming pre-planned events on the Island.

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney, said,

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the events in Manchester last night; with the families, friends and loved ones of all those killed and injured. “We have reviewed, and will continue to review, our security plans and capability, including around all pre-planned events taking place in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in the coming weeks. It is normal procedure for us to work with event organisers in the run up to all large scale events to ensure they can run these safely and securely. “We will also continue to link in with our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police, the National Police Chiefs Council and the South East Counter Terrorism Unit.”

Remain alert but not alarmed

The Chief Constable went on to say,

“I urge the community to remain alert but not alarmed – we, together with our partners, are doing everything we can to help protect the public, the security of our communities, public places and businesses. Specialist teams, well-rehearsed at dealing with major incidents, continue to provide a strong visible presence across the UK. “We advise the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency the public should always call 999. For further information about reporting suspicious behaviour visit the Website. If you get caught up in the rare event of a weapons attack we urge you to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice.”

Vile criminal action

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane said,

“My thoughts and prayers are with, and for, all the people of Manchester and all the attendees and families of those involved in the terror of last evening. “There can be no excuse or sense behind this vile criminal action. “I would like to echo the early words of the Prime Minister and Home Secretary – that the public should stay vigilant, being alert but not alarmed. “And I would like to reinforce the many words of respect for the emergency services and the community response to this tragic event in Manchester. “As Police and Crime Commissioner, I know from my job that: “We are blessed to have brave, prepared and professional emergency services visibly responding; “And also behind the scenes a large number of people working with the common purpose to protect us, to prevent actions such as this and to build vibrant positive communities where the seeds of such evil do not flourish.”

OnTheWight has asked Isle of Wight Festival organisers whether they will be putting extra security measures in place, such as bag checking, but at time of publishing had not heard back. We’ll update here once we do.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic events.

Image: JD Mack under CC BY 2.0