Police issue e-fit of man accused of inappropriately touching boy

Officers are releasing an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to after a suspicious incident at Pan Fields in Newport.

At some point between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday 13 June a man spoke to three boys who were playing football.

As they left a 12 year-old boy was touched inappropriately over his clothing on his bottom by the man. The boys ran home and no-one was hurt.

Officers are carrying out regular patrols in the area and no other similar reports have been received.

The man was described by the boys as:

White with a pale complexion.

He looked around 50 years-old.

He was 6ft tall.

Stocky build.

Medium length straight blonde hair with a side parting.

He had a dent in his right cheek and small amount of blonde hair on his chin.

He had a swollen hand.

He was wearing a bright blue t-shirt with big writing, dark green shorts and was wearing trainers.

He was carrying a bright yellow tent which had been folded into a circle and two green carrier bags.

Get in touch

If you know who the man is or saw what happened please call 101 quoting 44180220974, alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

